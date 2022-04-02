AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. The company had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

