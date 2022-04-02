AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 196,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

