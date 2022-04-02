AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $92,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $7.72 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

