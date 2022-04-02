AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $457,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $745,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.05 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

