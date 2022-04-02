AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,998 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, blooom inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.
