AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 401,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 997,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 361,830 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.10 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

