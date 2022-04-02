AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

