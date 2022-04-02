AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 356,777 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,879,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $81.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

