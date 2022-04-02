Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.06.

AGLE stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

