AerCap (NYSE:AER) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of AER stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. AerCap has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in AerCap by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

