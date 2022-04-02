AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. AerCap has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AerCap by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AerCap by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,070,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

