AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERC opened at $4.58 on Friday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

