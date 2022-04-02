Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.

AVTE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AVTE stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

