AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

AVAV stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $126.76.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,458 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,686 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 232,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

