agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Raised to $33.00 at SVB Leerink

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:AGL opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

