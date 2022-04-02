Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

