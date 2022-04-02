Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.48 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

