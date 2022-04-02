Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) PT Raised to C$7.50

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AIMFF stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Aimia has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About Aimia

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

