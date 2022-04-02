Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Air T has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.56%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 875 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $25,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T (Get Rating)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.