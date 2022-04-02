Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

