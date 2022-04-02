Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 230.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $4,994,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

