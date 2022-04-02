Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 4.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.52 and last traded at $111.04. 448,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,500,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

