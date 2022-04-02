Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ALCO opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.57. Alico has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Alico by 9.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 15.4% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

