Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 26,366 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.