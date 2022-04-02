Alliance Global Partners Increases Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Price Target to $2.75

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
About Lake Resources (Get Rating)
