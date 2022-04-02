Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $39,155,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $29,521,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 669,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after purchasing an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

