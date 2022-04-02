Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $110.94 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,172,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,940,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.