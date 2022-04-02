Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $66.94 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 708,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $66,937,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

