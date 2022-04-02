Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $139.11 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,158,097 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

