Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,216,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

