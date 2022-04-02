Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,222,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FMC by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $131.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

