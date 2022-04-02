Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 396,527 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $396.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $250.58 and a 52-week high of $400.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

