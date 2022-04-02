Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 880,769 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 880,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after buying an additional 136,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.81.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

