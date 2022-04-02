Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $63.71 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 148.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10.

A stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

