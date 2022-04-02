Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $694.83 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $710.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.81, for a total value of $219,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $17,996,767. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

