Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

ALSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 774,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

