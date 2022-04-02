Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

ALTG opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

