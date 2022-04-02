Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

AMADY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.