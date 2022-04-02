Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,127.76.

AMZN stock opened at $3,271.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,063.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,271.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,755,067. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

