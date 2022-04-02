Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.
Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.
Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
