Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 255.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after buying an additional 12,748,854 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambev by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,089 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

