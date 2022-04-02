Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMTB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598 over the last three months. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

