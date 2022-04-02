Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of AEE opened at $94.79 on Thursday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $305,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

