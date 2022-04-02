American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in American States Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American States Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.