American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

