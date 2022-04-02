America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.61

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.61 and last traded at $81.43, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $520.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

