Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COLD. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.36.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -238.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.