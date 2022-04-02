Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

