Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

AMRX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

