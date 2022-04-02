Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

