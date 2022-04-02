Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $85.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.